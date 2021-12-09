Jussie Smollett awaits jury’s decision after tense, weeklong trial: LIVE UPDATES

Jurors in high-profile trial to continue deliberations

Jurors in Jussie Smollett's trial are expected to resume deliberations Thursday on charges the former "Empire" actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime.

The jury deliberated for about two hours on Wednesday following a roughly one-week trial. They asked Judge James Linn for a copy of a calendar prosecutors displayed at trial that indicated relevant dates, including that of the alleged attack and of what two brothers testified was a "dry run" for the Jan. 29, 2019, assault.

The lawyers' closing arguments capped just over one week of testimony in the case against Smollett. The jury deliberated for about two hours Wednesday but broke for the day without reaching a verdict. They are expected to resume deliberations Thursday as long as all 12 jurors have arrived at court by 10:15 a.m. ET.