Jussie Smollett: Closing arguments to begin in contentious trial: LIVE UPDATES

Closing arguments in Jussie Smollett case to begin

Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday in the case against Jussie Smollett after a tense day in court that included prosecutors questioning the former “Empire” actor who is accused of staging a racist attack in 2019.

Over the past two days of intense court testimony, Jussie Smollett was asked questions from his defense team and prosecutors about the alleged encounter.

After closing arguments, the jury is then expected to begin deliberating whether Smollett is guilty on six counts of a low-level felony for lying to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack.

The former "Empire" actor denied under oath all allegations that he brought the Osundairo brothers on a "dry run" of his attack two days prior to it taking place.

The two siblings previously testified that he paid them to help him orchestrate the attack in downtown Chicago.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack — one count for each time he gave a report — to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted, he would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service. -The Associated Press contributed to this report