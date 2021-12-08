Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Jussie Smollett: Closing arguments to begin in contentious trial: LIVE UPDATES

Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday in the case against Jussie Smollett after a tense day in court when prosecutors questioned the former “Empire” actor who is accused of staging a racist attack in 2019.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche and Fox News

1Post
Back to Top

incoming update…

Closing arguments in Jussie Smollett case to begin

Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday in the case against Jussie Smollett after a tense day in court that included prosecutors questioning the former “Empire” actor who is accused of staging a racist attack in 2019.

Over the past two days of intense court testimony, Jussie Smollett was asked questions from his defense team and prosecutors about the alleged encounter. 

After closing arguments, the jury is then expected to begin deliberating whether Smollett is guilty on six counts of a low-level felony for lying to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack. 

The former "Empire" actor denied under oath all allegations that he brought the Osundairo brothers on a "dry run" of his attack two days prior to it taking place.

The two siblings previously testified that he paid them to help him orchestrate the attack in downtown Chicago.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack — one count for each time he gave a report — to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted, he would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service. -The Associated Press contributed to this report

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Live Coverage begins here