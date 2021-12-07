Jussie Smollett says he corresponded with CNN’s Don Lemon during investigation: LIVE UPDATES

Jussie Smollett testifies to having correspondence with CNN's Don Lemon during CPD investigation

Jussie Smollett said he had correspondence with CNN's Don Lemon during the early parts of the investigation into the alleged hate crime attack.

In his court testimony on Monday, Smollett said under oath that during the investigation, he received a text from the network’s Don Lemon — supposedly relaying information that the Chicago Police Department didn’t believe his account of what happened.

Lemon told his viewers at the time that the story was “personal” since he and Smollett had been acquaintances and were in constant communication since the alleged incident and that Smollett told Lemon what he said had happened to him, which he admitted raised lots of questions.

He stressed that while Smollett is “innocent until proven guilty,” he still “squandered the good will of a whole lot of people” if his story wasn’t true."

The charges against Smollett — six counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police about the January 2019 attack — are low-level felonies and carry a possible sentence of three years in prison. Legal experts say if convicted he would most likely get probation and be ordered to perform community service. -The Associated Press and Julius Young and Matt Finn contributed to this report