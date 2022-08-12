House set for vote on Democrats' social speding, tax and climate bill: LIVE UPDATES

Pergram: GOP delay tactics expected, but Pelosi unlikely to move forward without votes

As Democrats move forward with their social spending and taxation bill Friday, Fox News' Chad Pergram reports that GOP delay tactics are expected -- but that the bill's passage is highly likely.

Democrats will have a rather thin margin for error, with a 220 to 211 majority, after Representative-elect Brad Finstad, R-Minn., is sworn in Friday. That means they could lose a maximum of four votes on the legislation for it to pass.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., traditionally does not move forward on legislation unless she is confident it she has the votes, according to Pergram. And party progressives, who are disappointed in the small size of the legislation, nevertheless support the climate provisions in contains.