House set for vote on Democrats' social speding, tax and climate bill: LIVE UPDATES
The House of Representatives meets Friday to pass Democrats' social spending and taxation bill, which is the culmination of more than a year of intra-party negotiations on a reconciliation bill.
As Democrats move forward with their social spending and taxation bill Friday, Fox News' Chad Pergram reports that GOP delay tactics are expected -- but that the bill's passage is highly likely.
Democrats will have a rather thin margin for error, with a 220 to 211 majority, after Representative-elect Brad Finstad, R-Minn., is sworn in Friday. That means they could lose a maximum of four votes on the legislation for it to pass.
But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., traditionally does not move forward on legislation unless she is confident it she has the votes, according to Pergram. And party progressives, who are disappointed in the small size of the legislation, nevertheless support the climate provisions in contains.
The $739 billion tax increase, climate change and health care bill agreed to by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is on a glide path toward passage in the House, but divisions between progressive and moderate Democrats remain an obstacle.
Because Democrats hold a slight 220-210 majority in the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, can withstand only four Democratic defectors when the entire chamber is voting, given likely unanimous GOP opposition.
The slim cushion means Pelosi needs just about every Democrat to vote in favor of the Manchin-Schumer bill when it comes up for an expected vote Friday.
With the House of Representatives set to pass Democrats' social spending, tax and climate bill Friday, energy industry officials are ringing alarm bills that it will handicap their industry at the onset of a recession.
"We believe on balance that this bill is going to do more harm than good for America's energy sector, given the increase in taxes and fees that are going to hit many American energy producers," American Exploration and Production Council CEO Anne Bradbury told FOX Business.
"With the potential that we are in a recession now, we think that it is a bad idea to be raising taxes on American companies, including American energy producers," she added.
But Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the bill will generally help the fossil fuel industry, and one energy policy expert says the overall effect of the bill may be more muted, in part due to poorly directed spending.
More than 150 House members are currently registered as able to vote remotely, with the chamber set to consider Democrats' major social spending and taxation bill Friday.
According to the clerk of the House, 152 members submitted proxy letters as of late Thursday morning. Those letters designate a certain member as able to vote in-person on behalf of the member sending the letter.
That means more than one-third of members may vote remotely Friday, as the House considers the "Inflation Reduction Act," which would raise over $700 billion in taxes and spend more than $400 billion.
House members will return to Washington Friday to vote on the $739 billion tax, climate and health care bill — a top priority for President Biden's domestic agenda — but all eyes are on the Democratic Party's most far-left lawmakers.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is expected to push the legislation through despite widespread GOP opposition. Given a narrow Democratic majority, Pelosi can only afford four defections from her caucus on any vote before having to rely on GOP support.
At the moment, it is uncertain if the legislation will clear that threshold given the silence of several high-profile progressive Democrats.
