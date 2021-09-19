Gabby Petito: Search for missing woman continues; Brian Laundrie's whereabouts unknown: LIVE UPDATES

North Port Police release statement on Saturday's search for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve

"As a national search for Gabby Petito (22) continues, the search for Brian Laundrie (23) continues in North Port. Saturday, North Port Police, along with the FBI and other nearby agency partners searched the Carlton Reserve area to the North of the City of North Port," North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said in a statement to Fox News.

"Roughly 25,000 acres. Brian’s parents have reported to us that he was last seen Tuesday when he went for a hike there," the statement continued.

"They reported him missing three days later. The North Port Police Department and the FBI are working to corroborate the story."

Taylor added that it is "important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working multiple missing person investigations."

Taylor also said that a ground search is being conducted in parts of Wyoming by investigators in an attempt to locate Gabby Petito.

The search at Carlton Reserve is done for the day due to darkness.