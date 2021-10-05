Expand / Collapse search
Published
Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie's sister says her family has been ignoring her: LIVE UPDATES

Brian Laundrie’s sister told protesters outside her Lakewood Ranch, Florida, home Monday that her family has been ignoring her following the disappearance of her brother and the death of Gabby Petito

Covered by: David Aaro and Fox News

2Posts
Laundrie's sister asked point blank if her parents are involved in hiding Brian

Cassie Laundrie, the sister of Brian Laundrie, told protesters that her family has been ignoring her following the disappearance of her brother and the death of Gabby Petito.

Posted by David Aaro

Brian Laundrie manhunt: Cassie Laundrie unleashes after Gabby Petito homicide

Cassie Laundrie delivered remarks to a gathering of protesters outside her home Monday. (Olivia Vitale)

Florida fugitive Brian Laundrie’s sister told protesters outside her Lakewood Ranch home Monday that her family has been ignoring her following the disappearance of her brother and the death of his fiancée.

When asked if her parents were helping Brian Laundrie evade authorities, she said, "I don't know" and that she hadn't been able to speak with them.

"I'm in the boat where I'm getting ignored by my family and thrown under the bus by my family's attorney," Cassie Laundrie said to a group of protesters Monday in video shared by TikTok user @chroniclesofolivia.

The lawyer Laundrie seemed to be referencing, Steve Bertolino blamed the media.

"I do not represent Cassie Laundrie," he told Fox News Digital in a text message Monday night. "Cassie’s comments can only be attributed to the press twisting my words and hers, which were only given to clarify prior mischaracterizations by the press, with the hopes of further sensationalizing this tragic story."

Posted by David Aaro

