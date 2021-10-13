Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie was allegedly last seen exactly 1 month ago: LIVE UPDATES

Brian Laundrie has been missing for month

Brian Laundrie was allegedly last seen exactly one month ago today by his parents after returning to their North Port, Florida home from a cross-country trip with Gabby Petito, who was later found dead in remote northern Wyoming.

He returned home on Sept. 1 in Petito's white van and disappeared on Sept. 13. Laundrie is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and is facing a fraud charge in the case.

Steven Bertolino, Laundrie’s lawyer, said in a statement after the autopsy result on Tuesday that his client is still missing “and when he is located we will address the fraud charge pending against him.”

A Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday that Petito, 22, died from strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming.

Her death has been ruled a homicide. Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mom, rebuffed Bertolino's comments on Tuesday.

"His words are garbage," she told WFLA. "Keep talking."