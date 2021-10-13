Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie was allegedly last seen exactly 1 month ago: LIVE UPDATES
Brian Laundrie was last seen exactly one month ago, according to a timeline given by his attorney. Laundrie is considered a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death and is wanted for alleged debit card fraud.
Brian Laundrie was allegedly last seen exactly one month ago today by his parents after returning to their North Port, Florida home from a cross-country trip with Gabby Petito, who was later found dead in remote northern Wyoming.
He returned home on Sept. 1 in Petito's white van and disappeared on Sept. 13. Laundrie is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and is facing a fraud charge in the case.
Steven Bertolino, Laundrie’s lawyer, said in a statement after the autopsy result on Tuesday that his client is still missing “and when he is located we will address the fraud charge pending against him.”
A Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday that Petito, 22, died from strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming.
Her death has been ruled a homicide. Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mom, rebuffed Bertolino's comments on Tuesday.
"His words are garbage," she told WFLA. "Keep talking."
Brian Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, called Gabby Petito's death a "tragedy" on Tuesday after Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said that her homicide was caused by "manual strangulation.
"Petito's remains were found on Sept. 19 in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest about three to four weeks after she was killed, Dr. Blue said.
Her former fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 in Gabby's white van and disappeared on Sept. 13. He is a person of interest in Gabby's death and is wanted for alleged debit card fraud.
Two apparent protesters appeared to try to confront Chris and Roberta Laundrie at their North Port home just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, banging on the door repeatedly.
One person from the pair, a man, could be heard shouting, “Come on, dirty Laundries,” “Come on, you guys like to strangle people,” “We’ll be back,” and “Speak up soon.”
After they left, Chris Laundrie briefly stepped into the screened section twice, including one time when he appeared to lock the door.
Minutes later, a vehicle honked its horn for several seconds as it passed the home. Police arrived shortly thereafter.
Earlier Tuesday, a Teton County coroner announced Gabby Petito died of “manual strangulation/ throttling.” Brian Laundrie remains a fugitive.
