Netanyahu thanks Biden for weapons sale as Israel postures for longer war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war in Gaza will go on for "many more months" and thanked President Biden for the latest sale of U.S. weapons to Israel on Sunday. Biden skirted Congress to make the sale late last week. Israel's campaign against Hamas in southern Gaza continues at an unrelenting pace.
The Biden administration bypassed Congress for a second time to provide emergency weapons to Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza.
Citing the “urgency of Israel’s defensive needs," the State Department approved approximately $147.5 million in weapons and equipment sales to Israel on Friday.
“Given the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs, the secretary notified Congress that he had exercised his delegated authority to determine an emergency existed necessitating the immediate approval of the transfer,” the department said.
The designation as an emergency sale allows the administration to bypass normal Congressional review procedures. The department made a similar decision on Dec. 9.
“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against the threats it faces,” it said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel's war in Gaza will last "many more months" on Sunday, shirking pressure from Western allies, including the U.S.
Netanyahu said Israel's goal of "absolute victory" requires more time, with Hamas still active in Southern Gaza and even in northern Gaza. Israel has yet to capture Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other members of Hamas' top leadership.
