Biden bypasses Congress for second emergency weapons sale to Israel

IDF didn't have response plan for magnitude of Oct. 7 Hamas attack: reports

The Israeli Defense Forces did not have a plan in place for a terrorist attack on the magnitude of Oct. 7, according to a report from the New York Times.

Over 1,200 people were killed during the unprecedented attack, but the Israeli military's response was notably staggered and sluggish.

“There was no defense plan for a surprise attack,” former Deputy Head of the IDF's Gaza Division Amir Avivi told the outlet.

The report claims the IDF failed to adequately grasp the scale and severity of the Oct. 7 attack as it unfolded, failing to respond efficiently and properly allocate soldiers.

Former national security adviser Yaakov Amidror said, “The army does not prepare itself for things it thinks are impossible.”

The report also pointed to Hama's attack on the IDF base in Re'im as a major factor in the invasion's success. As terrorists raided the compound, IDF combatants were forced to aim their attention on defending the base and could not respond to other attacks in the region.