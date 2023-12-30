Biden bypasses Congress for second emergency weapons sale to Israel
The Biden administration approved an emergency weapons sale to the Israel military on Friday without Congressional review.
incoming update…
The Israeli Defense Forces did not have a plan in place for a terrorist attack on the magnitude of Oct. 7, according to a report from the New York Times.
Over 1,200 people were killed during the unprecedented attack, but the Israeli military's response was notably staggered and sluggish.
“There was no defense plan for a surprise attack,” former Deputy Head of the IDF's Gaza Division Amir Avivi told the outlet.
The report claims the IDF failed to adequately grasp the scale and severity of the Oct. 7 attack as it unfolded, failing to respond efficiently and properly allocate soldiers.
Former national security adviser Yaakov Amidror said, “The army does not prepare itself for things it thinks are impossible.”
The report also pointed to Hama's attack on the IDF base in Re'im as a major factor in the invasion's success. As terrorists raided the compound, IDF combatants were forced to aim their attention on defending the base and could not respond to other attacks in the region.
French law enforcement and intelligence agencies are tightening security all across the country ahead of New Year's Eve.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin warned Friday of a “very high terrorist threat” caused by "what is happening in Israel and Palestine."
A tourist was killed earlier this month in a knife attack near the Eiffel Tower, heightening concerns about public safety in Paris.
A New Year's Eve celebration is expected to draw thousands as the city prepares to host the 2024 Olympics. Dancing, fireworks, and live entertainment is expected at the year-end celebration.
Police will be using patrol drones as part of their security infrastructure, while approximately 5,000 soldiers will be mobilized.
The Biden administration bypassed Congress for a second time to provide emergency weapons to Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza.
Citing the “urgency of Israel’s defensive needs," the State Department approved approximately $147.5 million in weapons and equipment sales to Israel on Friday.
“Given the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs, the secretary notified Congress that he had exercised his delegated authority to determine an emergency existed necessitating the immediate approval of the transfer,” the department said.
The designation as an emergency sale allows the administration to bypass normal Congressional review procedures. The department made a similar decision on Dec. 9.
“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against the threats it faces,” it said.
Live Coverage begins here