Canadian trucker protest: Ottawa Police crack down on convoy: LIVE UPDATES

Ottawa requests 1,800 personnel in reinforcements to deal with convoy

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has written to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to request 1,800 additional personnel to deal with the ongoing Freedom Convoy.

"We are asking for an additional 1,800 police and civilian personnel," Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said during a Monday press briefing.

"To put that into some perspective, the entire amount of members of the Ottawa Police services are 2,100," Sloly continued. "The entire amount of police officers in the Ottawa Police Service is 1,200. We are asking for 1,800 police and civilian resources for our immediate use within our incident command umbrella."

"Although policing is part of the solution to this demonstration, it is not the only part," Sloly also said. "We are requesting that the city utilize its convening power to engage financial institutions, insurance companies and associations, gas companies and associations, trucking companies and associations, local buyers anything that can be done to restrict the material and financial support going to the demonstrators."

The city successfully engaged with GoFundMe last week to shut off the convoy's fundraising page after it surpassed $10 million.