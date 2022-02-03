Canadian trucker protest: Border blockade in Alberta new challenge: LIVE UPDATES

Trudeau backtracks on Ottawa police chief's claim that military might be called in to clear protest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday backtracked on a claim made by Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly that the Canadian military might have to be called in to clear the lingering protesters in the capital.

Deploying the Canadian Armed Forces against their own citizens is "not in the cards right now," Trudeau said during a virtual press briefing, according to The Washington Post.

“One has to be very, very cautious before deploying military in situations engaging Canadians,” the prime minister said. “It is not something that anyone should enter in lightly. But as of now, there have been no requests, and that is not in the cards right now.”

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said in a briefing to city councilors Wednesday that the ongoing demonstrations in Ottawa and elsewhere in Canada are beyond the ability of law enforcement to stymie.

"This is a national issue, not an Ottawa issue," Sloly said. "I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this."

Sloly said he and his commanders are “looking at every single option, including military aid to civil power.”

Asked during a later briefing to clarify what he meant by his comments, Sloly reiterated that requesting military aid was not off the table.

More truckers are reportedly on their way to Ottawa as of Thursday, hoping to swell the ranks of the protesters who remain on the streets there to protest against federal and provincial vaccine mandates.

