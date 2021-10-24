Brian Laundrie case: Autopsy reveals no cause, manner of death: LIVE UPDATES

Woman removes signs critical of Brian Laundrie's parents from lawn; Gabby Petito memorial remains

"Let the parents grieve. Let them go through...I mean, they didn't know anything," a woman, who removed signs critical of Brian Laundrie's parents from their yard, told Fox News' Michael Ruiz on Saturday.

She said she knew both Laundrie and Gabby Petito.

The signs featured cartoons targeting the Laundrie family for staying silent about their now-deceased son, whose remains were discovered on Wednesday.

Somebody had to do it," she said.