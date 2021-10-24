Expand / Collapse search
Brian Laundrie case: Autopsy reveals no cause, manner of death: LIVE UPDATES

An autopsy of Brian Laundrie's remains hasn't revealed his cause or manner of death, an attorney for his parents said. The autopsy was completed on Friday a day after his remains were identified. They were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday.

Woman removes signs critical of Brian Laundrie's parents from lawn; Gabby Petito memorial remains

Gabby Petito memorial in front of Brian Laundrie's parents' house.

"Let the parents grieve. Let them go through...I mean, they didn't know anything," a woman, who removed signs critical of Brian Laundrie's parents from their yard, told Fox News' Michael Ruiz on Saturday.

She said she knew both Laundrie and Gabby Petito.

The signs featured cartoons targeting the Laundrie family for staying silent about their now-deceased son, whose remains were discovered on Wednesday.

Somebody had to do it," she said.

