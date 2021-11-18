House may vote on $1.75T reconciliation bill Thursday, Pelosi says: LIVE UPDATES

CBO expected to release full cost estimate for Biden spending bill on Thursday

The Congressional Budget Office announced it will release estimates for the final two of 13 individual titles included in the spending bill, known as the "Build Back Better Act." The nonpartisan agency will release its full cost estimate for the entire bill once the individual title estimates are published.

The release would fulfill a request from moderate Democrats who pushed for more information on the bill's financial implications. Once the CBO score is released, the House could vote on the legislation as soon as Thursday evening.