©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

House may vote on $1.75T reconciliation bill Thursday, Pelosi says: LIVE UPDATES

The House of Representatives may vote Thursday on President Biden's $1.75 trillion reconciliation spending bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is expected to release a cost estimate for the Build Back Better Act Thursday afternoon.

CBO expected to release full cost estimate for Biden spending bill on Thursday

The Congressional Budget Office announced it will release estimates for the final two of 13 individual titles included in the spending bill, known as the "Build Back Better Act." The nonpartisan agency will release its full cost estimate for the entire bill once the individual title estimates are published.

The release would fulfill a request from moderate Democrats who pushed for more information on the bill's financial implications. Once the CBO score is released, the House could vote on the legislation as soon as Thursday evening.

House may vote Thursday on $1.75T reconciliation spending bill: Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President Joe Biden's domestic agenda as the House meets to debate the "Build Back Better" Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during her weekly press conference that the House may vote Thursday on the colossal $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, as Republicans and Democrats await a final cost estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO release is expected Thursday afternoon.

