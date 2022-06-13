Bernie Sanders, Lindsey Graham face off in Fox Nation debate: LIVE UPDATES
Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), both former presidential candidates, will go head-to-head in a live debate on Monday at 12 p.m. ET, with Fox News anchor Bret Baier moderating. The 1-hour event will stream live exclusively on Fox Nation.
FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said viewers can expect fireworks during Monday's debate between Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-VT.
"We are pleased to partner with the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation, and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute to present this full debate without interruption to our Fox Nation subscribers," Wallace said.
"FOX News Media is home to the most politically diverse audience in cable news and The Senate Project’s mission of providing the public with access to thoughtful, extensive debates from all sides of the political spectrum is well-suited for our viewers," he added.
Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who will moderate the debate, said he is looking forward to hearing the two senior lawmakers go head-to-head over several key issues facing the country.
"It’s really exciting," Baier said Sunday on Fox News. "You can't think of two senators who are more ideologically split apart."
The high-profile Senators should have no shortage of topics to consider, as the Jan. 6 committee, inflation, gas prices, gun control, the war in Ukraine, the recent assassination attempt of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a looming Supreme Court abortion decision have filled the recent news cycle with polarizing topics.
Live Coverage begins here