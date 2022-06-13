Bernie Sanders, Lindsey Graham face off in Fox Nation debate: LIVE UPDATES

Graham-Sanders debate viewers can 'expect fireworks': FOX News Media President

FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said viewers can expect fireworks during Monday's debate between Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-VT.

"We are pleased to partner with the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation, and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute to present this full debate without interruption to our Fox Nation subscribers," Wallace said.

"FOX News Media is home to the most politically diverse audience in cable news and The Senate Project’s mission of providing the public with access to thoughtful, extensive debates from all sides of the political spectrum is well-suited for our viewers," he added.