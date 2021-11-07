Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting: Expert says live ammo would feel different than dummy rounds: LIVE UPDATES
Expert armorer Bryan Carpenter told Fox News professionals on movie sets have to be especially careful because dummy rounds are made to look exactly like dummy ones so the practical way to be sure it's not a real one is to shake it and listen for the distinct sound of B.B.s rattling inside.
"You know, it's the most concerning thing to me when I'm on set because they are intentionally made to look identical to a live round," Bryan Carpenter, a longtime armorer whose recent work includes USA Network’s "Queen of the South," told Fox News Digital.
Depending on the manufacturing process, some have a hole in the casing. High-end dummies don’t, according to Carpenter.
"You have to go through and just be ultra, mega careful with these things — because they look identical," Carpenter stressed.
He told Fox News Digital that the practical way to be sure a round is a dummy and not real is to shake it and listen for the distinct sound of B.B.s rattling inside.
