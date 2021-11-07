Baldwin ‘Rust’ shooting: Expert says live ammo would feel different than dummy rounds: LIVE UPDATES

Dummy rounds and .45 Long Colts — how do armorers know the difference?

"You know, it's the most concerning thing to me when I'm on set because they are intentionally made to look identical to a live round," Bryan Carpenter, a longtime armorer whose recent work includes USA Network’s "Queen of the South," told Fox News Digital.

Depending on the manufacturing process, some have a hole in the casing. High-end dummies don’t, according to Carpenter.

"You have to go through and just be ultra, mega careful with these things — because they look identical," Carpenter stressed.

He told Fox News Digital that the practical way to be sure a round is a dummy and not real is to shake it and listen for the distinct sound of B.B.s rattling inside.

