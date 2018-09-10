Flights halted after man speeds onto France airport runway

Flights were halted and a man was arrested Monday after speeding onto an airport runway in Lyon, France, officials said.

The man drove the wrong way down a highway and crashed into a barrier at the small airport, officials said. The car then rammed through two glass doors at Saint Expuery’s Terminal 1 to drive onto the tarmac.

Video footage captured by a witness showed the driver barreling through the airport before his vehicle went off road, kicking up dirt and debris.

As police closed in, the man then jumped out of the car and ran away on foot. Multiple officers and emergency response vehicles pursued him until he was caught.

Local government press officer Christelle Monteagudo told the Associated Press that officials have not yet determined the motive for the incident and are ruling nothing out at this point.

There were no reports of injuries, according to The Local.

