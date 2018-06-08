The Latest: New evacuations at Guatemala's Volcano of Fire

next

The Latest on the eruption of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Guatemalan authorities have ordered new evacuations due to activity at the Volcano of Fire, which erupted violently this week killing at least 109 people.

Disaster agency Conred says there were dangerous flows of volcanic material, water and sediment through four canyons Friday morning, and other areas could also be affected.

Conred is telling residents of the town of El Rodeo to leave their homes. Some had recently returned.

About 200 people are still missing, and the toll of confirmed dead is expected to rise.