More Americans screened over mystery health issues in China

A U.S. medical team is screening more Americans who work in a southern Chinese city as the State Department confirmed evacuating a number of government workers who experienced unexplained health issues like those that have hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba.

The evacuations followed medical testing that revealed the workers might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have already hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Wednesday "a number of individuals" have been brought to the U.S. They are in addition to a U.S. worker in Guangzhou who was evacuated earlier, as the U.S. had already disclosed.

She said tests are being offered to "any personnel who have noted concerning symptoms or wanted baseline screening."

China says it has no information about the incident's cause.