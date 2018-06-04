Inquiry to begin probing London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire

An inquiry is due to start into the fire at London's Grenfell Tower high-rise, which killed 72 people almost a year ago.

The judge-led inquiry aims to find the causes of Britain's deadliest fire in decades and to prevent future tragedies.

It will examine how a blaze that started with a faulty refrigerator spread so quickly, the response of local authorities and the country's high-rise building regulations. But some survivors are critical because it won't investigate wider issues around social housing.

A lawyer for the inquiry is due to make an opening statement Monday. It follows almost two weeks of personal tributes from friends and family of the victims.

Judge Martin Moore-Bick has assured survivors that "my team and I are determined to provide the answers that you seek."