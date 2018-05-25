Australian nun who irked Duterte fights expulsion order

next

prev

An Australian nun who irked the Philippine president for joining political rallies has defied an Immigration Bureau order for her to leave the Philippines and appealed to justice officials to allow her to continue her missionary work for the poor and victims of injustice.

Accompanied by fellow Catholic nuns and priests, Sister Patricia Fox and her lawyers filed the petition Friday before the Department of Justice. Dozens of supporters held placards that read, "Hands off Sister Pat" and yelled, "No to deportation."

Immigration Bureau chief Jaime Morente said Wednesday his agency turned down Fox's appeal for the reversal of an order revoking her missionary visa and ordered her to leave the country in 30 days.

Immigration spokeswoman Dana Sandoval says Fox has to leave the country on Friday.