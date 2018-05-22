Private jet that departed from Texas crashes in Honduras

A private jet that crashed off the end of the runway at the international airport in Honduras' capital Tuesday had arrived from Austin, Texas, according to the website FlightAware.

The Central American country's emergency management agency posted photos showing a white Gulfstream jet that appeared to be broken in half near the center. Firefighters sprayed foam onto the crash and part of the plane appeared to lie across a street.

The Associated Press, citing Federal Aviation Administration records, reported that the plane was registered to TVPX Aircraft Solutions Inc. in North Salt Lake, Utah.

The emergency agency said through Twitter that first responders rescued passengers and crew. It did not provide the number of those aboard, but said all were alive.

"Thank God there are no fatalities," police official Miguel Martínez Madrid said in a statement.

Honduras firefighters posted photos of the crash and said there were nine people injured. Miguel Osorio, a spokesman for the Hospital Escuela Universitario, said that five crew members were being treated for minor injuries and were in stable condition.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be area residents pulling people out of the damaged fuselage while others sprayed the plane with handheld fire extinguishers.

Tegucigalpa's airport has long been notorious as one of the more difficult approaches in the hemisphere, surrounded by mountaintops and residential neighborhoods. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

