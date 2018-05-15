Albania: 17 arrested in alleged counterfeit visa scheme

Albanian police report that 17 suspects have been arrested for allegedly being part of an international crime ring that issues fake identity documents to help people enter United States, Canada and Britain illegally.

A national police statement published Tuesday said authorities raided four workshops in Albania where counterfeit visas, passports and documents from European Union countries were produced. Police also seized cash and said the people detained were paid at least 20,000 euros ($24,000.) Seven workshops also were found in Greece.

Albanian citizens are allowed to travel to EU member countries without visas, but require visas to go to the U.S., Canada and Britain.

Police say 41 suspects in Albania, Greece and other countries have been arrested since an investigation of the document crime ring started two years ago.