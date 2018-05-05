Passengers riding for free during bus strike in Japan

Here's a twist on the garden-variety transit strike.

Bus drivers on strike in a Japan city are not charging any fares while they continue to pick up passengers, according to a report this week.

The drivers struck recently in Okayama in the face of competition from another rival offering cheaper fares, Japan Today reports. They are demanding more job security.

The drivers know that management could hold it against them if they don't work, according to the online news outlet.

So they're showing up, ready to drive. They're just not not doing the part of the job that requires them to accept payment during certain terms, Japan Today reported.

According to the news outlet, readers were somewhat divided over the strike, wondering if what the drivers were doing was in their best interests.