EU legislature wants Venezuela elections to be postponed

The European Union's legislature is calling for planned elections in Venezuela to be postponed until clearer democratic credentials are set up.

The parliament voted with an overwhelming 492-87 margin with 77 abstentions to call for the immediate suspension of the May 20 electoral preparations, urging authorities to involve all democratic forces in the nation.

Last month, an independent presidential candidate running against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who is seeking a second six-year term, said government supporters physically attacked his campaign.

"The electoral process does not meet international standards," said EU lawmaker Esteban Gonzalez-Pons. He said the election "will only worsen the political, humanitarian and human rights situation."