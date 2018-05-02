Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Iran

Iranian women sneak into men-only soccer match with fake beards

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Raw video: Woman in Iran wears fake facial hair and dresses as a man in order to watch a soccer match from inside the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, where women spectators are forbidden by law. Video

Iranian woman wears fake beard while attending soccer match

Raw video: Woman in Iran wears fake facial hair and dresses as a man in order to watch a soccer match from inside the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, where women spectators are forbidden by law.

A group of Iranian female soccer fans donned fake beards and dressed as men last week so they could attend a match at a stadium where they're banned based on their gender, new social media video revealed.

Videos and photos posted by the women show the group decked out in red and wearing flags of the Persepolis F.C. soccer team as they cheered them on from the stands of Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Friday.

Mohadeseh Mahdavifar, who was in attendance at the match against Sepidrood Rasht S.C., said in a video, in which she wears a wig, beard and mustache, that it's her dream to attend a game in women's clothes, CTV News reported. She also said she's wanted to attend a soccer game in a stadium since she was six years old.

Women have been banned by the country's Islamic government from attending sporting events since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.

اصلا نميدونم از كجا شروع كنم...همش از يه رويا شروع شد وقتي ك6سالم بودم همه ي بازيارو با بابام ميرفتم استاديوم من با اين تيم بزرگ شدم اشك ريختم ذوق كردم براش هر سال و هرسال بزرگ تر شدم اما به خودم ك اومدم ديدم جلو در ورزشگاه ايستادم و نميزارن برم داخل چرا؟چون تو يه دختري اره لعنتي جرم تو فقط اينه كه يه دختري دلم خيلي پُره اين خنده هارو نبينيد ما با بغض تو ورزشگاه بوديم با اين بغض كه چرا الان نميتونم بغل پدرم باشم بغل مادرم باشم باهم فوتبال و ببينيم بغض كردم از اينكه واسه يه حق طبيعي چقد خودمو به اب و اتيش زدم ...پرسپوليس تو شش سالگي مني تو نه سالگي مني تو ١٣سالگي مني تو ١٨سالگي مني تو مقدس ترين نامي هستي ك توي قلبمه...#دلنوشته😔😔🙏🙏 @fari_perspolisi @leili_ghanbari @aliiiiiiiikarimi8 @shabnam_red @zeinab_perspolisi_ak8 @khoshnavazzahra @hedie_km_ak8 @saghar.perspolisii @@shahinsamadpoor

A post shared by بازيگر تئاتر🎭 (@mohadeseh.mahdavifar) on

The social media posts come amid new developments for women in the Middle East.

In October 2017, Saudi Arabia announced that women would be allowed to attend sporting events in stadiums for the first time. And in September, Saudi Arabian officials announced women would be allowed to obtain drivers licenses following a decades-old law prohibiting them from doing so.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.