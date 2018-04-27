Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Puerto Rico teacher found guilty in sex case involving minor

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico –  A federal jury in Puerto Rico has found a teacher guilty of transporting a 14-year-old male student to a motel with the intent to have sex.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday that Yaira Cotto Flores was the student's English teacher at a school in the western town of San Lorenzo. Officials said Cotto gave him several gifts including an acne treatment kit and an expensive watch before taking him to a motel in March 2016.

Cotto was ordered to remain under house arrest until a sentencing scheduled for August. Her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.