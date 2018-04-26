Rights group says 63 dead, 15 missing from Nicaragua unrest

next

A non-governmental rights group in Nicaragua says it has confirmed that 63 people died during days of protests over social security changes that convulsed the country last week.

The Permanent Commission on Human Rights adds that at least 15 other people are missing. Director Marcos Carmona accused authorities Thursday of "a massacre" against student protesters and the Nicaraguan people.

The government did not immediately confirm, deny or otherwise comment on Thursday's report. Its most recent official death toll of 12 was announced Monday.

The rights group said it has also counted over 160 people wounded by gunfire, including nine who lost an eye and two who were left paralyzed.

President Daniel Ortega's government has scrapped the overhaul that sparked the protests and agreed to talks with different sectors of society.