Toronto van attack victims include woman with 'generous heart,' young chef, beloved grandmother

At least 10 people were killed after a suspect mowed down pedestrians in Toronto, Canada’s largest city, with a rented van on Monday.

The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody shortly after the incident, which police are still investigating. Officials have not yet released a motive or cause.

The victims in the attack include a young investment banker remembered as someone who “loved to help volunteer” and a dad from Jordan visiting his son.

Here’s a look at the lives lost.

Anne Marie D’Amico

Anne Marie D’Amico was employed at the investment management firm Invesco, the company told CBC News. Invesco has offices near where the incident occured.

She also worked with Tennis Canada and the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto.

“Awful news pours in when you work at a news station, but this is the first to hit home,” Danielle Michaud, a sports anchor for City News, said on Twitter. “My [Tennis Canada] family lost one of its brightest lights [and] biggest hearts in Anne Marie D’Amico. I’m devastated for her family … a big, loving, tight-knit group. No words for this tragedy.”

Her family told CBC News she had a “generous heart and always did big things for people.”

“She wouldn’t stop until she went the extra mile for others,” her family said. “She genuinely wanted to care for all those around her even if it meant sacrificing a portion of herself in return for others’ happiness. She only had kindness in her.”

“Her name has been broadcast around the world, attached to this terrible tragedy. But we want everyone to know that she embodied the definition of altruism,” the statement continued. “It comforts us knowing that the world has a chance to know her and we hope that in this time, people fight with the same altruism rather than anger and hatred.”

In a Facebook tribute, friend Brodie MacDonald wrote that he was “so angry at the world today.”

“I am so sorry that this happened to you and as tears roll down my face thinking about the incredible person that you were, please know that you made a difference in so many peoples’ lives,” MacDonald wrote. “You were a rock, a champion, a soldier, a nurturer, a friend in Dominican … You were what we all needed, when we needed it.”

He said the two planned to attend an upcoming Toronto Jays baseball game.

“Even though you won’t be there, I’ll hold a beer up for you my friend,” he said.

Dorothy Sewell

A great-grandmother who loved Toronto sports, Dorothy Sewell, 80, was among those killed in the attack.

Sewell was “the best grandma anyone could ever ask for,” her grandson, Elwood Delaney, told Fox News. He said she was an avid sports fan who “almost had as much love” for the Toronto Blue Jays baseball and Maple Leafs hockey teams “as she did for her family.”

Sewell reportedly worked at Sears and volunteered to help other seniors.

Chul Min ‘Eddie’ Kang

A chef, Chul Min “Eddie” Kang was supposed to take over as the ceviche chef at a new restaurant, Casa Fuego, soon, according to Canadian television station Global News.

Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouse, where Kang was employed, confirmed his death to the news station. He had immigrated to Canada from South Korea a few years ago, according to the Globe and Mail.

Armando Sandoval, identified as a friend and co-worker, told reporters that Kang, who was in his 30s, was passionate about food and cooking.

“He’s a really humble guy and was there for you with anything you need,” Selwyn Joseph, a friend, told the Globe and Mail.

Kang leaves behind a wife who is in South Korea, Joseph said.

Munir Najjar

Munir Najjar, a Jordanian citizen, was in Toronto to visit his son. He was confirmed to be among the dead by Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Roya News reported.

Ahmad Kamleh said in a Facebook tribute that Najjar was “a good father to your family and mine.”