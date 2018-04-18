Remnants of migrant caravan move toward US-Mexico border

The remnants of a migrant caravan of Central Americans that drew the ire of President Donald Trump are continuing their journey north through Mexico toward the U.S. border.

Organizer Irineo Mujica says that about 500 migrants have been riding trains north since departing Mexico City last weekend. The caravan that left the Guatemala-Mexico border in late March grew to more than 1,000 migrants who found safety travelling in numbers.

Mujica had said Mexico City was the caravan's last official stop, but many of the migrants feared going solo on the dangerous final leg north and decided to keep travelling en masse.

Speaking from the western city of Guadalajara on Wednesday, Mujica said they are headed for Tijuana, where about half plan to request asylum in the U.S.