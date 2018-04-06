SKorean baseball league cancels games after pollution alert

South Korea's rapidly worsening air pollution has forced the country's professional baseball league to cancel games.

The Korea Baseball Organization on Friday canceled two games in capital Seoul and the nearby Suwon after the government issued an alert over high fine dust levels in the metropolitan area.

It's the first time the league canceled games because of air pollution since the country began pro baseball in 1982.

South Korea in recent years has been experiencing a sharp rise in air pollution experts link to emission from the country's increasing number of cars and also from China's massive industrial activity.