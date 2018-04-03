German army approves maternity uniform for pregnant troops

Germany's military is rolling out a line of maternity uniform for pregnant soldiers following successful field tests last year.

Germany's defense ministry says some 80 volunteers tested a range of uniforms as well as underwear and tights, and their feedback will be considered.

It said "our goal in the end is to buy uniforms that best meet the requirements of the users."

In a statement Tuesday, the ministry confirmed a report by German news agency dpa that it plans to buy 500 sets of uniforms for about 650,000 euros ($800,865).

It said that about two percent of Germany's 20,000 female soldiers are pregnant.