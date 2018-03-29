Desperate hunt for driver who tried ramming French soldiers, officials say

A driver who tried to run over a group of French soldiers is being hunted by authorities in the country Thursday, as investigators try to determine a motive for the attempted assault.

The unidentified driver circled the military barracks in Varces-Allieres-et-Risset, located 10 miles south of Grenoble, shouting at the group of soldiers before later returning and trying to hit two of them, French Col. Benoit Brulot told the Associated Press.

None of the soldiers from the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade were injured, Brulot said.

Varces-Allieres-et-Risset Mayor Jean-Luc Corbet told BFM-TV authorities were searching for the vehicle and the driver.

The incident comes nearly a week after an Islamic extremist shot at police in southern France and took hostages in a supermarket. Four people died before the attacker was gunned down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.