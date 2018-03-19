Turkish embassy in Denmark attacked with firebombs

next

prev

Danish police say they are searching at least two people suspected of attacking the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen with firebombs.

Henrik Moll, head of Copenhagen police, told reporters Monday that no one was injured in the early morning attack that caused minor damage to the exterior of the embassy building.

He said patrolling police officers partly witnessed the incident and saw two people fleeing from the scene. A criminal investigation has been launched into the matter.

Danish media reported the bombs were apparently Molotov cocktails.