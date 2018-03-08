Drug charges dropped after suspect refuses to poop for 47 days in custody

British prosecutors have dropped drug charges against a suspect who refused to use the toilet while he was in custody for 47 days.

Lamarr Chambers, 24, of Brixton was arrested on Jan. 17 after being chased by police. He was suspected of swallowing drugs during the chase, the BBC reported.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced Monday that drug charges were being dropped against Chambers due to “insufficient evidence.” Police were also forced to release Chambers due to “medical and legal advice.”

He was released from custody Monday and treated at a hospital, Essex Police said.

The BBC reported that 47 days is “the longest anyone has gone without going to the toilet while in custody.”

Sky News reported social media users closely monitored #PooWatch which gave updates on Chambers’ lack of bowel movements.

Chambers refused to take laxatives while in custody but ate and drank, officials said. He also had medical visits daily. However, Chambers never once defecated while in custody, police said. He also refused medical treatment while in custody.

Officers monitored Chambers fearing his health could be harmed after not defecating for 47 days.

"Where detainees are suspected of ingesting or concealing drugs inside their body, we must balance overseeing their welfare and ensuring that all evidence is captured to ensure the best possible chance of prosecution,” Deputy Chief Constable BJ Harrington said.

"We will... not shy away from talking about the unpleasant truths that go hand in hand with the drug dealing lifestyle, from the violence often perpetrated by those involved to the expectation on dealers to 'plug' drugs to avoid capture,” Harrington continued.