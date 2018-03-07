Bleak Women's Day in South Sudan, where #MeToo has no impact

As International Women's Day is to be marked across the globe, South Sudan remains a country where women face grinding difficulties.

Women across much of the Western world have galvanized around the #MeToo movement by speaking out against sexual assault and letting women know that they're not alone, but in South Sudan rights experts say most women remain voiceless.

According to a study by the International Rescue Committee and the Global Women's Institute, violence against women in South Sudan is twice the global average, with 65 percent of females experiencing physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime.

Many human rights groups report that violence against women has escalated during South Sudan's civil war and rape is being used as a weapon of war with impunity.