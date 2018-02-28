North Korea sent chemical weapons materials to Syria, UN experts say

North Korea recently delivered 50 tons of materials to Syria for use in building what appears to be a chemical weapons facility, according to a U.N. report, flouting sanctions and likely generating a windfall for the isolated rogue nation.

Pyongyang reportedly orchestrated several shipments in late 2016 and early 2017 that contained stainless-steel pipes, acid-resistent tiles, and valves to Syria.

The report heightened fears that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is both enriching North Korea and redoubling his efforts to produce chemical weapons.

The U.S. recently warned that it may again use military force if Syria continues using banned weapons.

U.S. LAUNCHES MISSILES INTO SYRIA IN RESPONSE TO CHEMICAL WEAPON ATTACK

U.N. experts say North Korea also sent missile technicians and transferred banned ballistic missiles systems to Myanmar.

The panel of experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea said its investigations into Pyongyang's transfer of prohibited ballistic missile, conventional arms and dual use goods found more than 40 previously unreported shipments to Syria between 2012 and 2017.

The Associated Press reported on Feb. 2 that according to the experts, North Korea was violating U.N. sanctions on oil and gas, engaging in prohibited ballistic missile cooperation with Syria and Myanmar, and illegally exporting commodities that brought in nearly $200 million in nine months last year.

AP obtained details from the more than 200-page report Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.