Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, is pregnant, report says

Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, reportedly revealed she was pregnant with her second child during her visit to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics earlier this month.

Kim Yo Jong, who was dubbed “Kim Jong Un’s Ivanka” by the South’s media, told Seoul’s officials she was pregnant after she felt some discomfort during her three-day visit, Korea Herald reported, citing sources.

KIM JONG UN'S SIBLINGS: ERIC CLAPTON MEGA-FAN, POLITICIAN, SHADOWY SISTER

Kim's was rumored to have given birth to her first child in 2015, though no pictures have been seen and details about a baby were never released. The despot’s favorite sister and head of North Korea’s propaganda department remained relatively in the background until last year.

None of Kim Jong Un’s rumored children have never been seen in public, either.

Kim Yo Jong visited South Korea from Feb. 9 to 11 on behalf of her brother. She joined the North’s high-level delegation and attended the Opening Ceremony where North and South Korean athletes marched under the unification flag.

WHAT KIM JONG UN’S SISTER REALLY MEANS WHEN CALLING FOR NORTH AND SOUTH ‘UNIFICATION’

Kim Yo Jong met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during her time in the country and wrote about her “wishes” for closer ties in a guest book at South Korea’s presidential office. She also mentioned the “future of unification and prosperity” — but her interpretation of the phrase is far more sinister than what the South Koreans have viewed it as. Kim Yo Jong -- and the rest of North Korea -- likely views "unification" as North Korea ruling over the entire Korean peninsula.