This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Military training plane crashes in Turkey; 2 pilots dead

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey –  Turkey's military says a plane used to train pilots has crashed in western Turkey, killing its two pilots.

A military statement said the SF-260D light trainer plane went down on Friday after taking off from Cigli air base near the Aegean port city of Izmir. Its wreck was discovered some 3 kilometers (2 miles) north of the base.

The military said an inspection was underway but gave no details on the possible cause of the crash.

Last month, a Turkish Air Force cargo plane similarly crashed during a training flight in southwestern Turkey, killing two pilots and a technician on board.