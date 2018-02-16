Military training plane crashes in Turkey; 2 pilots dead

Turkey's military says a plane used to train pilots has crashed in western Turkey, killing its two pilots.

A military statement said the SF-260D light trainer plane went down on Friday after taking off from Cigli air base near the Aegean port city of Izmir. Its wreck was discovered some 3 kilometers (2 miles) north of the base.

The military said an inspection was underway but gave no details on the possible cause of the crash.

Last month, a Turkish Air Force cargo plane similarly crashed during a training flight in southwestern Turkey, killing two pilots and a technician on board.