Thousands of African migrants protest Israeli deportations

Thousands of African asylum seekers are protesting an Israeli plan to deport them.

Israel says thousands of migrants have 60 days to accept an offer to leave the country for an unnamed African destination — known to be Rwanda — in exchange for $3,500 and a plane ticket. Those who don't by April 1 will be incarcerated indefinitely.

The migrants gathered in front of the Rwandan Embassy to Israel and urged the country and its president, Paul Kagame, not to cooperate.

"Kagame — We are not for sale," said one banner. "Would you deport me if I was white?" said another, held by protesters with faces painted white.

Israel has 40,000 migrants, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, who say they fled danger. Israel says the vast majority are job seekers.