Gunman opens fire on foreigners in Italian town, wounds 6

The mayor of the Italian city of Macerata says six foreigners have been wounded in a series of drive-by shootings, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Romano Carancini told Sky TG24 that the victims were five men and one woman.

The suspect was identified as a 28-year-old Italian with no previous record. A motive for the shootings wasn't immediately confirmed, but it comes just days after the dismembered body of an Italian teenager was found in the city. The main suspect is a Nigerian immigrant.

Carancini confirmed that all of the victims in Saturday's shootings were black, and acknowledged that "the closeness of these two events makes you imagine that there is a connection."

Police confirmed the arrest of the suspect about two hours after the shooting.

Video posted by the newspaper il Resto di Carlino showed what appeared to be a body on the ground on a shopping street.

The shooting spree came days after the murder of 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro and amid a heated electoral campaign in Italy where anti-foreigner sentiment has become a key theme.

The head of the anti-migrant Northern League, Matteo Salvini, has capitalized on the killing in campaign appearances, and is pledging to deport 150,000 migrants in his first year in office if his party wins control of parliament and he is named premier.

The teen's dismembered remains were found Wednesday in two suitcases, two days after she walked away from a drug rehab community.

Police haven't said how many people have been wounded in Saturday's shootings. The news agency ANSA said two of the injured were black, and that witnesses reported that the car was seen in the area where the woman's body was found and also near where the suspect lived.

Police had warned people to stay inside while the shootings were ongoing. Authorities ordered public transport halted and that students be kept inside schools, which are open on Saturdays.

Italians vote in the general election on March 4.