AP Interview: New Zealand urges North Korea 'de-escalation'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she supports economic sanctions against North Korea while also urging a "de-escalation" on the Korean Peninsula, and says her country should maintain a close relationship with the United States even if they don't always agree.

Arden, who this week marks her first 100 days in office, made the comments Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press that also touched on her country's relationship with China and the intense interest surrounding her recently announced pregnancy.

She says that despite her country's small size, it will always use its voice to stand up for what it believes to be right.