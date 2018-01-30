Report: Nigeria's military kills dozens in communal violence

Amnesty International says Nigeria's military has killed at least 35 people this year as it tries to calm growing violence between farmers and herdsmen.

The human rights group in a new report Tuesday says the communal violence over land has killed at least 168 people and displaced thousands across five states in Nigeria. The report says the military's response isn't curbing the fighting and further threatens the communities it is trying to protect.

Amnesty's Nigeria director Osai Ojigho is calling on the government to change its response to the deadly clashes to avoid worsening the crisis. He also calls for investigations to bring those responsible for the killings to justice.

Amnesty is blaming the unlawful killings and the military's excessive use of force on soldiers being deployed too frequently.