Former guerilla leader launches historic presidential bid

Former guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londono was once one of Colombia's most-wanted men. Now he is a presidential contender.

The graying, spectacled man best known by his alias Timochenko launched his bid Saturday to lead the government he once battled from the jungle with a celebratory campaign kickoff featuring giant posters, colorful confetti and even a catchy jingle.

"I promise to lead a government that propels the birth of a new Colombia," he said. "A government that at last represents the interests of the poor."

Breaking with the traditional campaign launch from a five-star Bogota hotel, Timochenko initiated his presidential bid from one of the city's poorest, most crime ridden neighborhoods in a clear nod to the underprivileged class whose votes the ex-combatants are hoping to win.