Egypt's former top auditor injured in brawl outside his home

Security officials say Egypt's former top auditor has been injured in a brawl with unidentified men outside his suburban Cairo home.

Earlier this month, Hisham Genena was named top aide to would-be presidential candidate Sami Annan, a former military chief of staff. Annan was arrested Tuesday by the military, which accused him of inciting against the military and forgery. He has not been heard of or publicly seen since his arrest.

The officials said Saturday's brawl followed a car collision involving Genena's vehicle.

Genena was headed to a court hearing on his appeal against his March 2016 removal by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi from his job as head of the Central Auditing Organization.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.