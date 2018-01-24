Court ruling to affect ex-president da Silva, Brazil vote

next

prev

An appellate court in Brazil has begun its review of a corruption conviction against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

If the three-member court upholds the conviction, da Silva could be barred from running in elections later this year. Despite his legal troubles, the 72-year-old leads preference polls.

The case in question is related to a beachfront apartment in Guaruja, a city in the state of Sao Paulo. Prosecutors argued that da Silva was promised the apartment, owned by construction company OAS, in exchange for contracts.

The former president has repeatedly argued the case is politically motivated. He notes that he never owned the apartment.

In July, Judge Sergio Moro sentenced da Silva to nine and a half years in prison.