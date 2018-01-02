Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Americas

Nearly 100 inmates escape Brazilian prison after riot

Associated Press
Brazilian police are searching for 99 inmates they said escaped following a prison riot that left nine dead.

Brazilian police are searching for 99 inmates they said escaped following a prison riot that left nine dead.  (AP)

SAO PAULO –  Police say 99 inmates are at large following a prison riot that left nine dead and 14 injured in central Brazil.

The two-hour uprising occurred Monday at the Colonia Agroindustrial prison in the Aparecida de Goiania Complex in the state of Goias.

The state' Public Safety and Prison Affairs Department said Tuesday the riot broke out when inmates from one cellblock invaded three others where prisoners from rival gangs are housed. The attackers set mattresses on fire when they entered the neighboring corridors and burned the bodies of those killed.

Police say 143 of the 242 prisoners who fled during the riot had been recaptured by Tuesday morning. Nearly 130 inmates fled during the violence but returned voluntarily when the riot ended