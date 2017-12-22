Expand / Collapse search
Austria: 2 trains collide near Vienna, several injured

Associated Press

BERLIN –  Austrian media are reporting that two trains have collided near Vienna and several people are injured.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that the accident happened at Kritzendorf, north of the capital, on Friday afternoon. Fire service spokesman Franz Resperger said that two train passenger cars apparently turned over.

He told ORF that emergency services currently say 17 people were injured. Two rescue helicopters were sent to the scene.