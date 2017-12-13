Muslim leaders attending Istanbul summit on Jerusalem
ISTANBUL – Leaders of the Muslim world gathered at an extraordinary summit in Turkey on Wednesday to coordinate a "unified action" against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Here's a list of heads of state and other senior officials attending the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation's meeting in Istanbul:
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
Jordan's King Abdullah II
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun
Kuwait's Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah
Oman's Special Representative to the Sultan Sayyid Assad bin Tariq al-Said
Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
Yemen's President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi
Libya's Chairman of the Presidential Council Fayez al-Sarraj
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' President Mustafa Akinci
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev
Kazakhstan's Senate Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Uzbekistan's Chairman of the Senate Nigmatilla Yuldashev
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak
Brunei's Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah
Djibouti's Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir
Guinea's President Alpha Condé
Comoros' President Azali Assoumani
Venezuela's President Nicola Maduro
Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry
Iraq's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari
Saudi Arabia's state minister for foreign affairs, Nizar Madani.