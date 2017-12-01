Deaths reported in Taliban attack on college in Pakistan

Taliban gunmen disguised in burkas stormed a college in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday, killing at least nine people and injuring at least 11, according to reports.

The gunmen also were killed, the BBC reported.

Al-Jazeera gave the death toll as 13, with 15 wounded.

At least two gunmen entered the Peshawar Agriculture Training Institute disguised in the Islamic veils worn by many women in the region, the BBC reported.

Pakistan's Taliban has claimed the responsibility for the attack. The terror group’s spokesman, Mohammad Khorasani, said they had targeted a safe house of the military's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, Reuters reported.

Peshawar police Chief Tahir Khan said the gunmen shot a guard before entering the premises.

One injured student, Ahteshan ul-Haq, said the university hostel normally houses nearly 400 students, but at the time of the attack most students were gone for a holiday weekend and only 120 students remained.

"We were sleeping when we heard gunshots. I got up and within seconds everybody was running and shouting, 'The Taliban have attacked'," he told Reuters.

The Taliban is known for committing attacks on schools. In 2014, Pakistani Taliban gunmen murdered more than 140 children in Peshawar, according to the BBC, making it one of the deadliest attack in the country’s history.