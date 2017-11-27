US undersea rescue module arriving to sub area in Argentina

Argentina says a U.S. undersea rescue module is arriving to an area in the South Atlantic where an Argentine submarine went missing 12 days ago with 44 crew members on board.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said Monday that a Norwegian ship carrying the U.S. Navy's underwater remotely operated vehicle and its pressurized rescue module, would arrive to the search zone later in the day.

The navy says an explosion occurred near the time and place where the ARA San Juan sub went missing on Nov. 15.

Experts say the crew only had enough oxygen to last up to 10 days if the sub remained intact but submerged.

The navy says more than a dozen countries are still searching for the sub.